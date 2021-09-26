Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 288,490 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,129,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288,490 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Coupang worth $47,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael Parker sold 50,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $1,643,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 160,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $5,332,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,569,687 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,666,618.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on Coupang in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Shares of NYSE:CPNG opened at $28.31 on Friday. Coupang, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.19 and a 1-year high of $69.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.95.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

