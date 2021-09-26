Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Director Sells $39,387.28 in Stock

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Director Richard H. Glanton sold 4,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $39,387.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of MG opened at $9.76 on Friday. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $12.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average is $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $287.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.02 and a beta of 2.15.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. Mistras Group had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $177.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mistras Group, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 217,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 184,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Mistras Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Mistras Group

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

