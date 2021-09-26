Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Director Sells $39,387.28 in Stock

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Director Richard H. Glanton sold 4,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $39,387.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of MG opened at $9.76 on Friday. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $12.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average is $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $287.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.02 and a beta of 2.15.
Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. Mistras Group had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $177.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mistras Group, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have commented on MG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Mistras Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.
About Mistras Group
MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.
