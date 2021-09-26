Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $242.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) to report sales of $242.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mission Produce’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $243.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $241.66 million. Mission Produce reported sales of $206.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mission Produce will report full-year sales of $897.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $896.36 million to $897.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $985.69 million, with estimates ranging from $971.40 million to $999.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mission Produce.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $246.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.04 million. Mission Produce had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 5.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.14.

In other news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $4,950,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mission Produce by 256.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 131,185 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC lifted its position in Mission Produce by 4.9% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 101,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Mission Produce in the second quarter worth $278,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the second quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the second quarter valued at $313,000. 18.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVO traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.35. The stock had a trading volume of 97,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.11. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81. Mission Produce has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $22.93.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

