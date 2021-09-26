Mirrored Amazon (mAMZN) Trading Down 1% This Week

Mirrored Amazon (CURRENCY:mAMZN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. Mirrored Amazon has a market cap of $27.54 million and approximately $100,266.00 worth of Mirrored Amazon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Amazon coin can now be bought for about $3,507.23 or 0.08115024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored Amazon has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00067616 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.84 or 0.00101427 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00127943 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,312.94 or 1.00217540 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,994.76 or 0.06929276 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.16 or 0.00752344 BTC.

About Mirrored Amazon

Mirrored Amazon’s total supply is 7,853 coins. Mirrored Amazon’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Amazon’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Amazon is mirror.finance

Mirrored Amazon Coin Trading

