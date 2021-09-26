Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 91,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $4,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MIME. Lakewood Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 393.4% in the first quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,233,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,603,000 after acquiring an additional 983,600 shares during the period. Greenvale Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter worth $26,137,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 398.7% in the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 660,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,569,000 after acquiring an additional 528,260 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 11.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,105,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,276,000 after acquiring an additional 513,322 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 68.7% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,041,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,884,000 after acquiring an additional 424,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 3,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total value of $211,278.06. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,378.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $2,319,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 200,549 shares of company stock worth $12,015,732. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

MIME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mimecast from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Mimecast from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mimecast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.43.

MIME opened at $66.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.09, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.38. Mimecast Limited has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $71.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.49.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $142.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

