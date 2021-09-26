MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) will report earnings of $1.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MicroStrategy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. MicroStrategy reported earnings of $2.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 45.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MicroStrategy will report full year earnings of $5.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.34 to $6.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.76 to $6.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MicroStrategy.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $125.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.95 million. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 83.03%.

MSTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research increased their price target on MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $719.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $519.33.

In other news, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $643.08, for a total transaction of $6,430,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,430,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.27, for a total transaction of $647,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,850 shares of company stock worth $25,491,385 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 192.9% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 685.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 270.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Markston International LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 64.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSTR stock traded down $17.18 on Tuesday, reaching $599.39. 467,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,258. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $656.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $628.41. MicroStrategy has a 1-year low of $144.99 and a 1-year high of $1,315.00.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

