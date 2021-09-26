Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Black Swift Group LLC

Black Swift Group LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,461.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,565 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Managed Account Services Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 16.2% in the second quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 6.7% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 14,841 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $877,000. Draper Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 19.8% during the second quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 15.3% during the second quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 10,104 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.84.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $299.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $199.62 and a one year high of $305.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $294.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

