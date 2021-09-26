Micron Technology’s (MU) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Susquehanna

Susquehanna reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $135.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $150.00.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MU. KeyCorp upped their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Summit Insights lowered shares of Micron Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.20.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $74.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $568,249.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total value of $370,759.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,332 shares of company stock worth $10,717,669. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $678,800,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 214.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,689,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $993,414,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966,929 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 564.4% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $357,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,088 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.8% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,402,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,935,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.