Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Cut to $97.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Mizuho from $107.00 to $97.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MU. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, June 28th. Cleveland Research cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.20.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

NASDAQ MU opened at $74.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.94.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $621,138.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,376,869. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $8,386,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,332 shares of company stock worth $10,717,669 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 326.8% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 263,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,267,000 after purchasing an additional 201,972 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,626,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $143,454,000 after purchasing an additional 31,758 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.3% during the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 81,095 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 16.4% during the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 426,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,281,000 after purchasing an additional 60,125 shares during the period. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.3% during the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 39,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.