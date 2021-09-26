Michael Rahamim Buys 5,000 Shares of J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Stock

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Director Michael Rahamim purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.01 per share, for a total transaction of $80,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Rahamim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Michael Rahamim purchased 5,000 shares of J.Jill stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $83,750.00.

Shares of J.Jill stock opened at $16.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $164.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.66. J.Jill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.82.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $2.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the 1st quarter worth about $5,923,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in J.Jill by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 438,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 172,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in J.Jill by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 68,779 shares during the period. Newtyn Management LLC purchased a new position in J.Jill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,932,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in J.Jill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,143,000. 22.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc engages in the business of retailing women’s apparel, accessories, and footwear. The firm markets its products through direct and retail channels under the J.Jill brand. It has two sub-brands, which includes Pure Jill and Wearever. The company was founded on February 17, 2011 and is headquartered in Quincy, MA.

