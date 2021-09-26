Metronome Tops One Day Volume of $54,032.00 (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 26th. Metronome has a total market cap of $47.56 million and $54,032.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Metronome has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for about $3.92 or 0.00009043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00067661 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00101116 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.06 or 0.00127068 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,224.17 or 0.99749899 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,019.34 or 0.06967838 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.17 or 0.00750401 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome launched on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,424,803 coins and its circulating supply is 12,138,429 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

