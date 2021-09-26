Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes $499,000 Position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CTS by 41.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CTS by 27.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,073,000 after buying an additional 48,777 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in CTS by 269.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,063,000 after buying an additional 142,291 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in CTS by 95.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 8,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in CTS by 43.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 446,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,859,000 after buying an additional 136,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTS opened at $31.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.17. CTS Co. has a 1-year low of $21.04 and a 1-year high of $39.49. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.69.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. CTS had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $129.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

