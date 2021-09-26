Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 333 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cognex were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cognex by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,379,749 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $115,968,000 after purchasing an additional 174,590 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cognex by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Cognex by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Cognex in the 2nd quarter valued at $856,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cognex by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 16,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 8,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HSBC downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $88.27 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $61.01 and a 52 week high of $101.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.23. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.92 and a beta of 1.65.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $269.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.11 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

In other Cognex news, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,525,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $2,592,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 337,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,142,809.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

