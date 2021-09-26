Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases New Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 333,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,968,000 after acquiring an additional 162,576 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,613,000. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 37,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 163,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,295,000 after purchasing an additional 25,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.77 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.78.

