Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,610,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,613,000 after acquiring an additional 34,171 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,433,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,154,000 after acquiring an additional 411,014 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 754,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,096,000 after acquiring an additional 17,904 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 730,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,824,000 after acquiring an additional 61,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 690,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,297 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOH stock opened at $287.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $264.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.26. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.49 and a 12 month high of $288.53.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.22.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total transaction of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

