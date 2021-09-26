Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.08 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $21.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.11.

