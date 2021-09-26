Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYH. IMC Chicago LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 101.2% in the second quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 14,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 1,261,342 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3,500.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 201,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,921,000 after buying an additional 196,117 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 166.6% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after buying an additional 39,241 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 36.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,212,000 after buying an additional 25,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 181.3% in the first quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 22,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 14,447 shares during the last quarter.

IYH stock opened at $286.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.40. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $217.02 and a 12 month high of $296.68.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

