Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Wendy’s were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 184.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Wendy’s during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 138.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $22.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The Wendy’s Company has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $29.46.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 34.83%. Equities research analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 84.21%.

In other The Wendy’s news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 307,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $7,364,273.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward P. Garden sold 81,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $1,930,965.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,297,290 shares of company stock worth $30,438,162 over the last quarter. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Northcoast Research raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

