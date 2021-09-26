Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $388.31 Million

Equities analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) will report $388.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $407.46 million and the lowest is $372.60 million. Medical Properties Trust reported sales of $329.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Medical Properties Trust.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 36.89%.

Several research analysts have commented on MPW shares. Bank of America downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

NYSE MPW traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.72. 3,251,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,282,717. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50. Medical Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.66 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.34%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,493,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,698,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,732,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,622,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481,143 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 33,085,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,517 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,539,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,466 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,939,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,082,000 after purchasing an additional 902,739 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medical Properties Trust (MPW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.