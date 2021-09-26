MASQ (MASQ) One Day Trading Volume Tops $142,365.00

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 26th. MASQ has a market capitalization of $3.33 million and approximately $142,365.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MASQ coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000357 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MASQ has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00068144 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.31 or 0.00102352 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.69 or 0.00128638 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,338.93 or 1.00113721 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,043.21 or 0.07029862 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.41 or 0.00758629 BTC.

MASQ Coin Profile

MASQ launched on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,576,705 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

Buying and Selling MASQ

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

