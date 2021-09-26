Mason Industrial Technology (NYSE:MIT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,192 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 23,357 shares.The stock last traded at $9.71 and had previously closed at $9.70.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mason Industrial Technology in the first quarter worth $1,265,000. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mason Industrial Technology in the first quarter valued at about $4,067,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Mason Industrial Technology during the first quarter worth about $3,339,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mason Industrial Technology by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 815,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 11,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mason Industrial Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.61% of the company’s stock.

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

