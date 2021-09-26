Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 113.75 ($1.49).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of Marston’s stock traded up GBX 1.75 ($0.02) on Friday, reaching GBX 79.80 ($1.04). The stock had a trading volume of 2,460,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,066,610. Marston’s has a fifty-two week low of GBX 39.40 ($0.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 105.50 ($1.38). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 82.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 90.17. The stock has a market cap of £526.97 million and a P/E ratio of -3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.76, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.28.

In other Marston’s news, insider Ralph Graham Findlay purchased 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £19,200 ($25,084.92).

About Marston’s

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

