Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Shares Gap Down to $27.12

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.12, but opened at $26.19. Marqeta shares last traded at $26.95, with a volume of 5,204 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.44.

Get Marqeta alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.91.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,035,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $462,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,151,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,000,000. 19.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marqeta Company Profile (NASDAQ:MQ)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.