Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MARKS & SPENCER is one of the UK’s leading retailers, offering high quality, great value clothing, as well as home products and outstanding quality food. M&S employs over 75,000 people and has over 600 stores in the UK and over 275 stores in 39 territories around the world. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Marks and Spencer Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. UBS Group upgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.50.

Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.84. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $5.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

