Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.46

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.46 and last traded at $7.47, with a volume of 7945 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.68.

MKFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair started coverage on shares of Markforged in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Markforged in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.94.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $20.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Markforged Holding Corporation will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Markforged stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 237,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.88% of Markforged as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Markforged (NYSE:MKFG)

oneis a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more target businesses. one’s efforts to identify a prospective partner business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus its search on partner businesses operating in North America in the innovation economy.

