Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Holdings Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 7,304.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 492,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 486,275 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $20,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 5,207.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,407,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,269 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,368,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

MRVI stock opened at $49.35 on Friday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.62 and a 12-month high of $63.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.71.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $217.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.49 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 364.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

MRVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.78.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

