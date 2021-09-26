Maecenas Price Tops $0.0035 on Major Exchanges (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Maecenas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Maecenas has traded up 34.4% against the US dollar. Maecenas has a market cap of $241,401.82 and approximately $170.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Maecenas alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00057660 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002655 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.69 or 0.00130745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00011956 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00044150 BTC.

Maecenas Profile

Maecenas (CRYPTO:ART) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas . The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Maecenas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maecenas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maecenas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.