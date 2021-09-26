Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 161,805 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 41.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 161,805 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in MetLife were worth $13,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in MetLife by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in MetLife by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in MetLife by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its stake in MetLife by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 12,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. increased their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.92.

MET opened at $61.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.38 and a 52-week high of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.33 and its 200-day moving average is $61.60.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

