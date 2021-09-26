Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in State Street were worth $9,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the second quarter valued at about $2,776,000. Oak Associates Ltd. OH lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 11.5% in the first quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 119,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after purchasing an additional 12,414 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 180.5% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 166,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,997,000 after purchasing an additional 107,222 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 33.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,218,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $522,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,482 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 23.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 425,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000,000 after purchasing an additional 79,896 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STT opened at $85.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $94.64.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 31.04%.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on STT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.92.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

