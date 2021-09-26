Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,515,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,111 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 1.18% of Celestica worth $11,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Celestica by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after purchasing an additional 11,899 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Celestica by 374.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 127,457 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Celestica by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 228,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 93,606 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Celestica by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,634,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,672,000 after purchasing an additional 592,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Celestica by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 183,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 82,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

CLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Celestica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celestica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $9.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Celestica Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $9.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.41.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 1.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

