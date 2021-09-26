Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 12,164 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 261,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,164 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Aramark were worth $9,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 9,699.5% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,724,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,951 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 48.7% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,143,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,964 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 572.0% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,680,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 68.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,302,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aramark by 1,414.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,268,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,368 shares during the period.

Get Aramark alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Aramark in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays downgraded Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.13.

Shares of ARMK opened at $33.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.79 and a beta of 1.95. Aramark has a 52 week low of $25.65 and a 52 week high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aramark will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

Aramark Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.