Lympo Market Token Price Down 24.8% Over Last Week (LMT)

Lympo Market Token (CURRENCY:LMT) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. During the last seven days, Lympo Market Token has traded down 24.8% against the U.S. dollar. Lympo Market Token has a total market capitalization of $4.65 million and $144,925.00 worth of Lympo Market Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lympo Market Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000347 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00067775 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00103168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.00 or 0.00135029 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,649.52 or 0.99892892 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,066.60 or 0.07017984 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.13 or 0.00750924 BTC.

Lympo Market Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,677,566 coins. Lympo Market Token’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io

