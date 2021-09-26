Lunyr Trading Down 24.3% This Week (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. One Lunyr coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000384 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lunyr has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar. Lunyr has a market capitalization of $381,791.93 and $191.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lunyr Profile

Lunyr (LUN) is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 coins and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 coins. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lunyr is an Ethereum-based crowdsourced encyclopedia that rewards users with app tokens for peer-reviewing and contributing information, thus providing reliable, accurate information. The LUN tokens will be used to place ads on the platform. They function as part of the incentive system to drive contribution, peer review, and dispute and quality resolution. That platform itself is a crowdsourced decentralized knowledge base where contributors earn LUN tokens. Lunyr's mission is to develop solutions that fundamentally change the way we publish, store, and exchange information. Through the use of blockchain technology, we enable individuals to capture the world's knowledge in a medium that is ubiquitous, censorship-resistant, and immortal. “

Buying and Selling Lunyr

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

