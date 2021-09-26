Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.25.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LL. Loop Capital cut their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st.

In other Lumber Liquidators news, Director Douglas T. Moore sold 10,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $221,151.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,533.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles E. Tyson bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 67,004 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LL. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 18.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 16,124 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 98.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 135,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 67,039 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 2.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 34.7% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 101,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 26,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 3.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 49,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LL opened at $18.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $546.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 2.52. Lumber Liquidators has a 1-year low of $17.45 and a 1-year high of $35.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.15.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $301.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.40 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

