Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $7.22 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Lockheed Martin in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $7.22 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $6.97.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LMT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price target (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $401.03.

Shares of LMT opened at $349.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $396.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $358.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $371.74.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.79 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMT. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

