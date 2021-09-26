Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) will announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Lipocine’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Lipocine posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Lipocine will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $1.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lipocine.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LPCN shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Lipocine from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Lipocine in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lipocine in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Lipocine in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Lipocine in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Lipocine in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Lipocine in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPCN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.10. The company had a trading volume of 351,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,775. The stock has a market cap of $97.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.37. Lipocine has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2.42.

About Lipocine

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm involves in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders.

