Linear Price Down 24% Over Last Week (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Linear coin can now be bought for about $0.0353 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Linear has traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar. Linear has a total market cap of $141.21 million and $17.08 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00056785 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.98 or 0.00130492 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011921 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00043827 BTC.

Linear Profile

LINA is a coin. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,003,665,123 coins. The official website for Linear is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Buying and Selling Linear

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

