Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Shares Sold by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 1st quarter worth about $5,697,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lindsay by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lindsay in the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Lindsay by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Lindsay by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LNN opened at $152.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Lindsay Co. has a 1 year low of $94.51 and a 1 year high of $179.26.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.43 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

