Linamar (TSE:LNR) PT Lowered to C$97.00

Linamar (TSE:LNR) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$102.00 to C$97.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$105.00 to C$98.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$99.00 price objective on shares of Linamar in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of TSE:LNR opened at C$66.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$70.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$74.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.68. Linamar has a 12-month low of C$37.15 and a 12-month high of C$91.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.70.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.58 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Linamar will post 8.3400004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Linamar’s payout ratio is 6.54%.

In other news, insider Elaine Wright sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.44, for a total transaction of C$152,114.13.

About Linamar

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

