LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,718,804 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 109,722 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.90% of LHC Group worth $944,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LHCG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,869,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,566 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,111,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHCG opened at $160.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. LHC Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.27 and a twelve month high of $236.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.91.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LHCG. UBS Group began coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of LHC Group from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.22.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

