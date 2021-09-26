Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Purchased by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 101.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,129,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070,914 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 3.15% of Lantheus worth $58,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 1,293.4% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,361,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,011 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Lantheus by 1,928.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,123,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,011,000 after buying an additional 1,068,195 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth about $13,880,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,434,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,660,000 after acquiring an additional 579,018 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,734,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,391,000 after acquiring an additional 442,990 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $31,621.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,763.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNTH opened at $26.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.90 and its 200-day moving average is $24.01. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $28.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.45.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $101.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.60 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LNTH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

