Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) will report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Lantheus’ earnings. Lantheus reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lantheus.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $101.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.60 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.51%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LNTH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Sunday.

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $31,621.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,763.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Lantheus by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Lantheus by 25.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Lantheus by 0.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LNTH traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.97. 261,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,081. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Lantheus has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $28.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.01.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

