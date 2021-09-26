KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KPLUY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 13th. AlphaValue upgraded KS Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded KS Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

KPLUY stock opened at $7.50 on Thursday. KS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $7.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day moving average of $6.44.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

