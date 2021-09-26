Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock Position Boosted by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 273.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 90,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 12,778 shares in the last quarter. Canal Insurance CO boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 40,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 450,451 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,833,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,505,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott I. Anderson sold 7,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $210,677.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $194,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 324,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,034,078.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,593 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,882 over the last three months. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KTOS stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $18.22 and a one year high of $34.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.75.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $205.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.47 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 2.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

