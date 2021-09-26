Krane Funds Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,528 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,059 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on THRM shares. Craig Hallum raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Gentherm in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

Shares of THRM opened at $82.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.70. Gentherm Incorporated has a one year low of $39.24 and a one year high of $88.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.18 and its 200-day moving average is $75.74.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $266.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.41 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 10.50%. Analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $68,945.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $131,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,770 shares of company stock valued at $224,146 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

