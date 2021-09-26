Krane Funds Advisors LLC Takes $810,000 Position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 557.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HOMB. Zacks Investment Research cut Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James cut Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

HOMB opened at $22.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.94. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $29.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.53.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $172.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 174.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.27%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

