Krane Funds Advisors LLC Invests $834,000 in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVNT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avient by 83.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 28,355 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avient by 41.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avient during the first quarter worth $398,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Avient by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 209,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,879,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Avient during the first quarter worth $463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

AVNT opened at $46.67 on Friday. Avient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.93 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Avient had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.13%.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

