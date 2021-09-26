Krane Funds Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4,720.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TROW. Citigroup lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.62.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $211.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.62 and a 52-week high of $224.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $212.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.80.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $238,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $1,689,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,817 shares of company stock worth $3,622,239 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

