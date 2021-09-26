Krane Funds Advisors LLC Buys 1,871 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCY. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury General in the 3rd quarter worth $296,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Mercury General by 222.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 13,155 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mercury General during the 1st quarter worth $534,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Mercury General by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Mercury General by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,589,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 39.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Shares of MCY stock opened at $55.97 on Friday. Mercury General Co. has a 1-year low of $39.48 and a 1-year high of $67.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.38.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $959.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.52 million. Mercury General had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 12.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Mercury General’s payout ratio is presently 45.67%.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.