Korea Investment CORP Trims Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $13,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,485,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,950,000 after purchasing an additional 84,466 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1,195.2% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,855,000 after buying an additional 2,840,577 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 1.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 926,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $473,228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,019 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 826,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $327,801,000 after acquiring an additional 9,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 50.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 798,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $316,924,000 after acquiring an additional 268,226 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Karl Robb sold 2,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,627.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.43, for a total transaction of $673,037.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,013,457.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,187 shares of company stock valued at $4,284,034. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EPAM opened at $629.47 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $305.83 and a one year high of $648.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $604.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $509.79. The stock has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.71, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on EPAM. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $567.00.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

